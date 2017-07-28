Jab Harry Met Sejal: Anushka Sharma is twirling and Shah Rukh Khan is her choreographer, watch video

Jab Harry Met Sejal: Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan are happy about Hawayein being the most streamed song within 24 hours of its release. Jab Harry Met Sejal: Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan are happy about Hawayein being the most streamed song within 24 hours of its release.

Anushka Sharma is twirling and glowing with happiness. Thanks to the song “Hawayein” from her upcoming release Jab Harry Met Sejal. The romantic number crooned by Arijit Singh and composed by Pritam, within 24 hours of its release, has become the most streamed song online.

Anushka who found it extremely easy to romance the King of Romance Shah Rukh Khan was in high spirits on hearing the news and shared a happy video with her many social media followers which was shot by none other than Harry aka Shah Rukh. The caption of the video read, “‪The news of #Hawaayein being the most streamed song in first 24hrs got me all 💃 💃 💃Video shot & choregraphed by Herry from JHMS @iamsrk 😎” Her dazzling smile will definitely melt your hearts.

King Khan also thanked all his fans for showering his film and its songs with love as he tweeted, “Thank you for the love … keep the Hawayein blowing..keep streaming.” Hawayein introduces us to the love of Harry for Sejal but she being completely clueless about it. It is this song which has upped the excitement of movie buffs to see whether Sejal falls for Harry or not.

Anushka and Shah Rukh have been incessantly promoting Jab Harry Met Sejal. There has been no platform which they haven’t used for this Imtiaz Ali directorial. In fact, the team of the film has come up with interesting promotional gimmicks that have never been used before.

All the five songs of the movie were released in different setups. “Radha” was launched amidst the ‘Sejals’ of Ahmedabad, “Beech Beech mein” saw Shah Rukh and Anushka club hopping in Mumbai, and “Butterfly” was launched in Punjab amidst all the fun and frolic. The film releases on August 4.

