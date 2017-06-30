Jab Harry Met Sejal: Anushka Sharma asks Shah Rukh Khan what Sejal means, but he’s being mean. Watch video

Jab Harry Met Sejal mini trail 4: Shah Rukh Khan is being mean as he doesn’t want to know the meaning of Sejal. Jab Harry Met Sejal mini trail 4: Shah Rukh Khan is being mean as he doesn’t want to know the meaning of Sejal.

The fourth mini trailer of Jab Harry Met Sejal is out and Anushka Sharma blows us always as the Gujarati girl, Sejal. Do you know the meaning of Sejal? Well, Sejal’s hand motions when she starts to explain the meaning of her name will give you an idea. The way she bobs her head to the music, the way she talks to Harry and the way she can’t catch the keys — basically everything about Sejal is funny and attractive. And for those who feel intrigued about the meaning of Sejal after watching the trailer, it means ‘flowing river’.

We see Shah Rukh Khan being mean in this mini trail as he says he doesn’t want to know the meaning of Sejal. The beginning of her search for ‘the ring’ has begun, and it looks fantastic. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, we have so far seen Shah Rukh Khan as the ‘cheap’ Harry, and Sejal is the smart girl who writes up an ‘Indemnity Bond’ to make sure that Harry cannot take advantage of her in any way and is absolved of all legal charges, if any sexual interaction happens between them.

The movie which is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 4 has been inviting a lot of attention, first because of the unique promotional techniques the makers have opted for and second, of course, because of Shah Rukh returning to do what he does the best, romance and make the ladies go weak in their knees. The film’s popularity reached new heights when 7000 Sejals across the country reached out to Shah Rukh Khan through letters. This is after he declared that he will visit the city with the maximum number of Sejals to launch its song “Radha”.

The mini trail has come amidst the wait of the “Rain” song from the movie. Shah Rukh took to his Twitter handle on Thursday to introduce the next song of his film and shared a glimpse of the song. Now we are waiting to listen to the first melancholic song of this love story of a Punjabi guy and a Gujarati girl.

