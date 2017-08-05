Jab Harry Met Sejal actor Shah Rukh Khan’s latest magazine photo shoot is oozing with charm

Jab Harry Met Sejal actor Shah Rukh Khan completed 25 years of working in the industry Jab Harry Met Sejal actor Shah Rukh Khan completed 25 years of working in the industry

Shah Rukh Khan looks classier than ever on the latest Filmfare cover. The King Of Romance, whose latest release Jab Harry Met Sejal has hit theaters, will surely take your breath away with his classy look on the cover of the Filmfare magazine. The magazine’s official Twitter handle tweeted out the cover of their August issue, which has SRK on it. They captioned the snap, “Jab Harry met #Filmfare! We celebrate 25 years of @iamsrk’s reign over our hearts and Bollywood with this special issue.”

On the cover, the Raees actor is seen in a white shirt and black trousers. His gelled hair and a clean shaven look nailed the perfect stylish look. Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan recently shared the screen with Anushka Sharma in Imtiaz Ali directed film. The film marks the first collaboration of SRK and Anushka with Imtiaz and third with each other after Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Jab Tak Hai Jaan. The actor will be teaming up with Anushka and Katrina Kaif again for Aanand L Rai’s untitled film.

Shah Rukh Khan completed 25 years of working in the industry. Over the years with films like Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai among others, the actor became the unofficial ambassador of romance in India. He is popularly known as King Khan and King of Romance.

However, lately, the FAN actor has been experimenting with his roles. In 2016, we saw him as a psychologist in Dear Zindagi, a creepy fan in FAN, and in 2017 we saw him as a gangster in Raees. In his next film, he will be seen as a dwarf. We hope to see more of Shah Rukh Khan in different forms on screen.

