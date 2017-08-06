Jab Harry Met Sejal actor Shah Rukh Khan says he got ten billion times more than he dreamt of

Shah Rukh Khan completed 25 years in cinema earlier this year. Shah Rukh Khan completed 25 years in cinema earlier this year.

Shah Rukh Khan, who earlier this year completed 25 years as an actor in Hindi cinema, says that he has got “ten billion times” more than what he set out for when he started in 1992. “This is ten billion times more than that I dreamt of,” Shah Rukh told reporters during the promotion of his latest romantic comedy Jab Harry Met Sejal directed by Imtiaz Ali and starring Anushka Sharma.

“I wanted to get married and have kids, and that’s it. So I never look back as I cannot fathom all that I got. Someday I will, and then I will be flooded by memories, and I am sure the thought of ‘what was all that’ will cross my mind,” the actor said. Since venturing into Bollywood as a nobody with Deewana movie, Shah Rukh, fondly known today as Badshah of the industry, has given several cinematic jewels like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and “Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham among many others.

The king of romance got critical acclaim in films like Darr, Swades and Chak De India. The Delhi boy, who tiptoed into the film industry with empty pockets, now owns an IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders and his own production house Red Chillies Entertainment headed by his wife Gauri Khan.

Red Chillies is also the producer of Jab Harry Met Sejal, which released last Friday. The 51-year-old is also the brand ambassador of Dubai and West Bengal tourism. “My dreams were very small,” Shah Rukh said sitting in a plush city hotel and in front of a group of journalists who braved the actor’s delay due to a minor back injury which he had to dress before attending the Saturday night event.

“I did not have a house but I wanted a small house. I wanted to earn money when I was young and all I wanted at that point was to earn one lakh,” he recalled. “I wanted to be a lakhpati. I thought it is a big thing to be a lakhpati and that is still true. So, my initial dreams were fulfilled in the first five-six years, courtesy the film industry and love of the audience in India,” Shah Rukh said.

“Every time I have worked with Shah Rukh, he has been very kind,” said Anushka Sharma, whose debut film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi was also opposite King Khan. “I wanted to unravel the mystery behind why he is called the ‘king of romance’,” Imtiaz, directing Shah Rukh for the first time, said.

“You get to see so much love and compassion being around this man. It’s easy to understand why people love him so much. He fills the room with love when he enters,” Imtiaz added. A veteran of over 50 films, Shah Rukh said it was the “newness” in life that he always sought for. “Not only in films but as a person, a father and a husband. I think the search for something new keeps us alive,” he said.

