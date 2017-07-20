Jab Harry Met Sejal actor Shah Rukh Khan is missing his ‘Radha’ Anushka Sharma

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma would be sharing the screen space in Jab Harry Met Sejal. Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma would be sharing the screen space in Jab Harry Met Sejal.

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal is just a few days away from its release. While Shah Rukh is promoting the film in all ways possible by touring from one city to another, Anushka has been giving the promotions a miss. But it seems SRK is missing his co-star as he wrote on Twitter, “Me missing Radha too”, after he shared the remix version of ‘Radha’ song from Jab Harry Met Sejal. However, Shah Rukh doesn’t have to wait much as his Radha is on the way to Mumbai from New York and would soon begin the promotions of the Imtiaz Ali directorial.

Anushka, who has been spending some quality time with rumoured boyfriend Virat Kohli in New York, shot for a special cameo in the Sanjay Dutt biopic along with Sonam Kapoor. While her vacation with Virat made the headlines, her post on Sanjay Dutt’s biopic has made us wonder about her role in the film.

Shah Rukh too has been spending time with his family in Los Angeles. Taking a break from his busy schedule, the actor was spotted with his son Aryan and daughter Suhana.

Anushka and Shah Rukh would be seen sharing the screen space for the third time in Jab Harry Met Sejal. The duo has earlier spread magic on screen with films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

Me missing Radha too http://t.co/u9Z2nBlzdE — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 19, 2017

Jab Harry Met Sejal will release in UAE and Gulf countries on August 3. Shah Rukh, who enjoys a massive fan following in the Middle East, took to Twitter to announce the news. “Enjoy Jab Harry Met Sejal in theatres in UAE-GCC, 3rd August onwards!” wrote the 51-year-old star, alongside the poster of the film.

The film will release on August 4 in India.

