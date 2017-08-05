Jab Harry Met Sejal actor Shah Rukh Khan injures back

Shah Rukh Khan on Saturday injured his back while on his way to Kolkata to promote his latest release Jab Harry Met Sejal Shah Rukh Khan on Saturday injured his back while on his way to Kolkata to promote his latest release Jab Harry Met Sejal

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Saturday injured his back while on his way to Kolkata to promote his latest release Jab Harry Met Sejal. The actor was forced to delay his arrival by flight.

“I am sorry for the delay. I had to get a dressing done as I injured my back today (Saturday),” he said in a telephonic message to waiting reporters. It was not immediately known how he suffered the injury. Shah Rukh, Anushka Sharma and film director Imtiaz Ali are expected to visit a mall in Kolkata to meet their fans and then address the media.

“Be there in 10 mins. Apologies to keep u waiting had to get a bit of dressing done…for a lil hurt. So had to c a doc,” he replied on Twitter to one of the popular publications. SRK has been injured several times before. Earlier this year, he underwent a minor shoulder injury.

Shah Rukh Khan, who has been city hopping for the promotions of his latest romantic comedy Jab Harry Met Sejal, happens to be the brand ambassador of West Bengal. He also owns the IPL cricket team Kolkata Knight Riders. Naturally, Kolkata was definitely on his to-do list.

Be there in 10 mins. Apologies to keep u waiting had to get a bit of dressing done…for a lil hurt. So had to c a doc http://t.co/W9YosQN9hJ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 5, 2017

Meanwhile, despite bad reviews, this week’s solo Bollywood release Jab Harry Met Sejal had a successful opening at the box office. The film earned Rs 15.25 crore on Friday. The film also released amidst the holiday of Rakshabandhan, which falls on Monday. Hence along with the advantage of having holidays on the weekend, the film might also show an upward trend on Monday.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd