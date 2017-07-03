Jab Harry Met Sejal actor Shah Rukh Khan adds glamour to wedding of Ravi Shankar Prasad’s daughter. See photos

Shah Rukh Khan posed for some pictures at Ravi Shankar Prasad’s daughter’s wedding. Shah Rukh Khan posed for some pictures at Ravi Shankar Prasad’s daughter’s wedding.

Shah Rukh Khan is busy promoting his upcoming film Jab Harry Met Sejal co-starring Anushka Sharma. The actor took some time off his busy schedule to attend the marriage ceremony of Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad’s daughter Aditi in Delhi. Some pictures from the wedding where SRK is seen posing with the family are floating on the internet. Dressed in a black suit, Shah Rukh is looking extremely dapper. The actor is also seen smiling and it seems he had a great time attending the wedding.

Meanwhile, Jab Harry Met Sejal makers dropped the fifth mini trail and the viewers have got an exclusive sneak peek into the lives of both SRK-Anushka’s characters. Makers will also release the film’s second song “Beech Beech Mein” touted as a peppy club number. Both Shah Rukh and Anushka are working for the third time in Jab Harry Met Sejal after they first acted together in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film will hit the theatres on August 4.

Another picture of @iamsrk attending the wedding reception of Union Law Minister @rsprasad‘s daughter Aditi yesterday. pic.twitter.com/RhyxZXVfUv — SRK Universe (@SRKUniverse) July 3, 2017

Picture: @iamsrk at the wedding reception of Union Law Minister @rsprasad‘s daughter Aditi in New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/Oc0wo9CeOK — SRK Universe (@SRKUniverse) July 3, 2017

Earlier SRK spoke to media on the occasion of Eid. The actor said that he never wanted to become a superstar and just wanted to focus on acting. “I wake up and I go and act… Sometimes well, sometimes badly and bad is also closer to my heart and so is good. I feel bad if my film doesn’t do well, I feel good if it does well but all these things last just for about six hours and I move on. I have never been attached. Beyond that there has never been a desperate measure to maintain (my) stardom,” the actor told PTI.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd