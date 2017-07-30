Jab Harry Met Sejal actor Anushka Sharma’s take on growing insecurities and nepotism in Bollywood

Anushka Sharma gives her take on nepotism and talks on her insecurities in the industry. Anushka Sharma gives her take on nepotism and talks on her insecurities in the industry.

Jab Harry Met Sejal actor Anushka Sharma talks about the growing pressure of performance on Bollywood actors and the insecurities they face in the process.

Anushka says that insecurity is something that you can’t take away from the industry. In a recent interview with Bombay Times, Anushka said, “There is absolutely no pressure, but everyone feels insecure. This industry breathes on insecurity; everyone benefits from the insecurities of an actor. I understood a lot of things about this workspace at a very young age and that has helped me a lot. A lot of people will try and make you insecure and enjoy your state of self-doubt.”

She says that there will always be competition and shares how even she is insecure about her position in the industry. Expressing how she deals with it, Anushka told, “Here, actors are constantly pitted against each other; someone writes about it, and the studios benefit. If you fall for it, you’ll ruin it for yourself. I am insecure too, but I don’t let my fears determine my course of action. I have never let that happen and I’ll ensure that it doesn’t happen in the future too. Fear will never get to decide my course of action and hence, my fate.”

With the heated debate on nepotism going on in Bollywood, the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actor has a slightly different take than most stars. Even though Anushka has made a name for herself in the industry without any ‘contacts’, she still believes that only talent makes you survive. She says, “It’s unfair to negate someone else’s experiences. Everyone has their own thought process. Does nepotism exist? I guess it does. Is everyone nepotistic? I guess not, because if that were the case, I wouldn’t be sitting here talking to you.”

She also added, “Shah Rukh, Imtiaz and I wouldn’t be where we are had this industry not given us our share of opportunities. Having said that, I am not in any way negating anyone else’s claim because I know that it does exist. While it’s a topic worth a discussion, I feel that it takes attention away from topics like merit and talent. While nepotism exists, people can survive on true merit.” Anushka says that if the industry ran only on nepotism, she wouldn’t be sitting here doing films with Shah Rukh Khan and Imtiaz Ali.

