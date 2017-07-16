Jab Harry Met Sejal actor Anushka Sharma met her cute little fan on Butterfly sets. Watch video

Anushka Sharma missed IIFA 2017, spent time with Virat Kohli in New York. Anushka Sharma missed IIFA 2017, spent time with Virat Kohli in New York.

The thing about being a public figure is the fact that people recognise you no matter where you are. Well that does have its own pros and cons but it seems Anushka Sharma is experiencing the best side of being a celeb. Recently, when she was in Punjab to shoot for Butterfly song from her recent film, Jab Harry Met Sejal, she met her little fan. The little girl surprised Anushka and made her blush by singing ‘Jag Ghoomeya’ from the actor’s 2016 blockbuster Sultan, also starring Salman Khan. Despite the crew calling out for a shot, Anushka patiently listened to the entire song by her fan and could not resist but plant a kiss on her cheeks.

Anushka is experiencing the best of her career right now. After proving her mettle as an actor, she is constantly churning out different concepts under her production house. After NH 10 and Phillauri, the actor will be back with PARI, whose first look has sent some chills down our spine as it gives a spooky feeling. But before that, she would share screen space with SRK in an Imtiaz Ali directorial. This is the two stars third collaboration after Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

The duo is collaborating with Imtiaz for the first time. Meanwhile, Anushka gave a miss to IIFA 2017 even though she was in New York. The actor decided to spend some time with her boyfriend Virat Kohli.

Not only her, Shah Rukh too did not attend the event this year and chose to promote his film, Jab Harry Met Sejal. The film is scheduled for August 4 release.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd