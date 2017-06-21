Jab Harry Met Sajel song Radha: Anushka Sharma’s sweet act doesn’t impress Shah Rukh Khan, he wants her to be hot. Watch video

Jab Harry Met Sajel song Radha: Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma are celebrating life in some picturesque locales. Jab Harry Met Sajel song Radha: Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma are celebrating life in some picturesque locales.

Harry aka Shah Rukh Khan and Sajel aka Anushka Sharma have their own peculiar characteristics and as we are getting closer to the lead pair of Imtiaz Ali’s Jab Harry Met Sajel, the wait to witness their romance is getting tougher by the day. The crackling chemistry between Punjabi munda SRK and Gujarati kudi Anushka is not worth a miss. From its three mini trails, we knew Shah Rukh is a cheap man but Anushka finds him an “A1 character”. The film’s first song “Radha” might make thinsg easier for us to understand whether Anushka is suited to be Shah Rukh’s Radha or not.

Anushka Sharma has finally agreed to be Shah Rukh Khan’s Radha. As the video plays, we see Shah Rukh explaining the reason why Punjabi singers sing in a loud voice. He says, it is because they are farmers, who drive tractors. So while singing, they have to raise their voice in order to be audible. Crooned by Shahid Mallya and Sunidhi Chauhan, this electrifying track is celebrating the bond between Harry and Sajel. Irshad Kamil’s lyrics will make you groove to the peppy number and Pritam’s music will leave you playing the song on a loop. As the video ends, we see Shah Rukh asking Anushka to spice up her performance a little bit. The tone and the expression with which Shah Rukh says so, we are left with no doubts that he is a complete chichora (cheap).

On Tuesday, Anushka didn’t like SRK looking out for more Radhas. She wrote on Twitter, “Herry! Suna hai you’re going to meet a lot of Sejals in Ahmedabad? Main kaafi nahi thi? @iamsrk @RedChilliesEnt.” Teasing Anushka, SRK replied, “Well, they have all agreed to be my Radha! Do you?” To this Anushka said that she will tell him tomorrow about her plans.

In the last trail which was released on Tuesday, the base of the story which revolves around a lost engagement ring was set as Anushka was seen fighting with Shah Rukh for the ring and was adamant that she will not leave without finding it. This was also the reason that the working title of the film was said to be, The Ring.

These mini trails of Jab Harry Met Sajel are leaving not only the movie buffs intrigued but also garnering a positive response from the film fraternity. Riteish Deshmukh, Diana Penty, Kriti Sanon, Vaani Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor among others are liking this cute story of a modern relationship already. We hope the movie receives the same fate as the mini trails on August 4 when it releases in the theatres.

