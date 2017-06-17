Jab Harry Met Sajel: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma film’s mini trails during India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy final

Jab Harry Met Sajel’s mini trails will have moments from Imtiaz Ali’s film. Jab Harry Met Sajel’s mini trails will have moments from Imtiaz Ali’s film.

As if the excitement of ICC Champions Trophy final between India and Pakistan on Sunday was not enough to keep the Indians glued to their television sets, that Shah Rukh Khan has given the cricket lovers and his fans another reason to be elated. Until now it was only known that the mini trails of SRK-Anushka Sharma starrer Jab Harry Met Sajel will be out on Sunday. But now it has been unveiled that the 30-second short trailers and teaser of one of the songs of Imtiaz Ali’s film will be released during the big cricket battle between India and Pakistan. As confirmed by trade analyst Ramesh Bala, the final of ICC Champions Trophy will witness the first look of Harry and Sajel’s love story.

“. @iamsrk – @AnushkaSharma ‘s #JabHarryMetSejal : 2 mini trailers and 1 song will be shown tomo/Sunday during the #IndVsPak finals on TV..” tweeted Ramesh Bala early on Saturday morning. Imtiaz Ali who is known for bringing out the unconventional side of relationships has now come up with an innovative way of promoting his upcoming release. Though the trailer of the film will be released just a few days ahead of the film’s release, movie buffs will get to meet the lead characters in the what Imtiaz calls mini trails of the movie. These will have the dreams and complexities of the two characters, Harry and Sajel.

Talking about it, Shah Rukh said in a statement: “The whole idea of ‘mini trails’ is to introduce Harry and Sejal, the two players amidst the beautiful love story. These trails will serve as moments from their journey which gradually lead to the bigger story that would unfold in the theatres.” Romantic drama, Harry Met Sajel is scheduled to release on August 4. It is a film that traces the love story of a Punjabi man played by Shah Rukh and a Gujarati girl essayed by Anushka Sharma.

Shelling out more information on the new promotional strategy of his film, King Khan said, “Imtiaz has a special way of writing and shooting his scenes. Even the most simple of scenes have an underlying emotion or a sub-text within them. These ‘mini trails’ will highlight moments from our film, which Imtiaz so lovingly weaves into his tales. The thought behind these trails is to draw audiences closer to Harry and Sejal.”

Considering the kind of fan following the Baadshah of Romance, Shah Rukh has, the Ind vs Pak match will surely have more viewers than expected. Stay tuned to this space to find out more details about Bollywood’s superstar, Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming release.

