Iulia Vantur was the brain behind Salman Khan’s Teri Meri from Bodyguard: Himesh Reshammiya

Himesh Reshammiya revealed a secret that nobody knew before. If you go back and think of this music director’s hit numbers, one song that stands out is ‘Teri Meri’ from Salman Khan-starrer Bodyguard. While we all hail Himesh for the music and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Shreya Ghoshal for vocals, in an episode of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs, the music director-turned-actor revealed that the idea of the song came from Iulia Vantur, Salman Khan’s alleged girlfriend.

Yes, you read that right. Referring to her as a very good friend, Himesh said that the music of Teri Meri is inspired from a Romanian song, which was suggested by Iulia. He made this revelation after a performance by a contestant who had sung the song but could not do justice to it.

Check out Iulia Vantur singing ‘Every Night and Day’ in Maldives:

Now, if that is true then it would mean that Salman and Iulia have known each other for over six years as Bodyguard released in the year 2011. However, the rumoured affair of Salman and Iulia had been hogging headlines only in the last few years.

We hope that the next time Himesh Reshammiya would see us, he could shed some more light on this particular topic.

Check out pictures of Himesh Reshammiya and Iulia Vantur from the sets of their single, ‘Every Night and Day’

Salman and Iulia returned from a vacation with the Khan-daan in Maldives recently. Salman’s family was there to celebrate the first birthday of Ahil, his sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s son.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Himesh’s last outing as a music director was Sanam Teri Kasam, last year. As an actor, his last film was Teraa Surroor, which failed to perform at the box office. At present, the musician, who in the past has given music to films like Kick, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Khiladi 786 among others, is judging a singing reality show for kids. He will soon release a single ‘Every Night and Day’ which would also mark the debut of Iulia as a singer in Bollywood. This single is a part of Himesh’s recent album Aap Se Mausiiquii. Yesterday, the singer along with Iulia invited media members on the sets of the single where he spoke about his association with Iulia.

