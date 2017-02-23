Iulia Vantur sings at Salman Khan’s event, superstar keeps mum on her performance. See pics

Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur attended Mahesh Manjrekar’s event in Mumbai. (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla) Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur attended Mahesh Manjrekar’s event in Mumbai. (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla)

Superstar Salman Khan and Romanian actor Iulia Vantur might not speak in public about the status of their relationship, but their actions seem to be making things official. Late Wednesday evening, Iulia performed at an event where Salman was the chief guest. Iulia sang at the music launch of director Mahesh Manjrekar’s upcoming Marathi film Rubik’c Cube. The album was later unveiled by Salman, who is a close friend of Mahesh.

While Iulia’s performance opened the event, Salman, as usual, came in much later. Much to the disappointment of the media, the duo did not share the stage as Iulia had left by the time Salman took the stage. Guessing that mediapersons would ask about Iulia to Salman, Mahesh gave the customary disclaimers, “Refrain from asking personal questions, please.”

A reporter asked Salman that as a performer, how would he rate Iulia and her performance at the event. Salman, who remained tongue-tied for most part of the event, gestured that he can’t speak. Mahesh came to his rescue and said, “He doesn’t know. I didn’t take his permission for her (Iulia) to perform here. He hasn’t seen it. I have shot the video. I will send him the DVD and then ask for his reaction.” Even as the reporter asked Mahesh to give the mic to Salman, the director continued with his reply before moving on to the next question.

Lately, Salman and Iulia’s public appearances, even though not together, have been doing all the talking. Last week, Iulia surprised everyone when she attended actor Neil Nitin Mukesh’s wedding reception. Though she came alone, she turned heads as she came to the function in Salman’s car. The superstar made entry an hour later. Before this, Iulia turned showstopper for a clothing brand, which Salman endorses. It was Iulia’s ramp debut.

