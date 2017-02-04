Salman Khan’s rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur has no plans to act

After making a singing and onstage debut in India, Salman Khan’s rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur takes to the ramp. After making a singing and onstage debut in India, Salman Khan’s rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur takes to the ramp.

Romanian TV presenter Iulia Vantur, rumoured for the longest time to be dating Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, isn’t keen on pursuing a career as an actor in Hindi films. The pretty lady who recently made a debut on stage in India at an awards night dancing on Salman’s songs said she is pursuing her different passions and that doesn’t include acting.

Iulia, who made her ramp debut at the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017 said, “I have no plans to act. In Romania, I have done shows on the stage. I walked the ramp as a fashion showstopper here because I wanted to see how that feels. I have some passions and I want to feel the live experiences. That’s why I am doing it. It’s not that I really have to follow a career path.”

Last year, after returning from Romania, Iulia even began a music career in the country. She sang a single for music director-actor Himesh Reshammiya, who also happens to be one of Salman’s closest friends. The album titled ‘Aap se Mausiiquii’ is a huge success with over 25 million views and Iulia Vantur’s track titled ‘Every Night and Day’ has received tremendous appreciation.

After her successful singing debut in India, Iulia is also rumoured to lend her voice for one of the numbers in Kick 2 as Himesh Reshammiya has been confirmed as the music director of the film. Having worked together before and creating a successful track could make this association easier for Iulia, especially since she is working on her Hindi diction!

(With inputs from IANS)