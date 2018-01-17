It doesn’t bother me that I’m only known as Salman Khan’s friend: Iulia Vantur

Iulia Vantur heaps praise on Salman Khan at the launch of her new single “Harjai”. Iulia Vantur heaps praise on Salman Khan at the launch of her new single “Harjai”.

Iulia Vantur is better known in India as Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s rumoured girlfriend, but she says it does not affect her individuality, rather she considers it as an honour.

Rumours of Salman and Iulia dating have been around for more than three years now. Though the pair chooses to stay mum on their equation, photos of them at family outings and functions keep the rumours afloat.

At the launch of her new single “Harjai”, Iulia said she takes pride in being “Salman’s friend.”

When asked if it bothers her that people in India know her only as Salman’s close friend, she said, “It’s honour to be his friend so, it doesn’t bother me. But I am working, which is a good thing. When I came to India, I had no plans to work. It just happened. It began with the song O Teri with Himesh Reshammiya. It was a beautiful experience. Then things started happening. I don’t know how far this will go.”

At the event, Iulia was also asked when can people expect her to share screen space with Salman for a song. The actor-singer said she will when Salman’s ready to sing, and while saying this, Iulia made a comment about the superstar that evoked cheers from the audience.

“When he decided to sing, then maybe. But he already does that no? There’s nothing that he can’t do, actually,” she said.

