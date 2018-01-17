Iulia Vantur on marriage rumours with Salman: Not everything turns out the way we expect them to

Iulia Vantur reacts on marriage rumours with Salman Khan. Iulia Vantur reacts on marriage rumours with Salman Khan.

For Salman Khan, his relationship status has always been ‘complicated’. While his fans are keen to know who the Sultan of Bollywood is dating and when will he get married, Salman leaves everyone confused every time he is asked a question about it. Of late, there have been rumours of Salman being in a relationship with Romanian beauty Iulia Vantur. But as always neither Iulia nor Dabangg Khan has spoken about it.

Now, amidst all the link-up speculations and rumours of their nuptial doing the rounds, singer Iulia, who will soon be seen in a single titled “Harjai” along with Maniesh Paul, has spoken about it. When asked about marriage rumours with Salman, Iulia told Bombay Times, “I’m aware of the gossip. Most of it is not true. But I cannot stop people from spinning stories. I have a lot of respect for Salman. At the same time, I have no idea where life is taking me. Three years ago, I was all about being responsible and making plans, but not everything turns out the way we expect them to. Not everything is our will. What happens was meant to happen.”

Iulia in her previous interviews has maintained that Salman is a very dear friend to her. And being close to Salman means being closer to his family. This is probably why there is hardly any family gatherings of ‘Khan-daan’ where Iulia is missing. From birthday parties to celebrations of festivals, Iulia makes sure to attend them all. Salman, on the other hand, has been quite supportive when it came to Iulia’s career. Now for those who were wishing for Salman and Katrina to get back together, this might be bad news.

