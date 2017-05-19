Iulia Vantur recreates the magic of Jag Ghoomeya, we hope Salman Khan is listening

Iulia Vantur croons Jag Ghoomeya and we want Salman Khan to listen to it. Iulia Vantur croons Jag Ghoomeya and we want Salman Khan to listen to it.

Iulia Vantur is a singer and the Romanian beauty is pretty good at what she does. More than being loved as Salman Khan’s alleged girlfriend, Iulia wants to make a place for herself in the hearts of Indians with her voice. And it is time to recognise her for her talent. This we say after hearing her croon Jag Ghoomeya from Salman Khan-starrer Sultan.

Iulia recently posted a series of videos on her Instagram where she is seen singing the hit number from Salman’s film. From what the video suggests, it looks like Iulia sang it on a Romanian TV show. In the background, we also see her in the cover version of the song at picturesque locales. Iulia also shared a clip of the video on her social media account. Originally the song is sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and the female version of the song is crooned by Neha Bhasin.

Watch Iulia Vantur’s version of Jag Ghoomeya

Sharing the video, Iulia wrote, “This is one of the first hindi songs that I’ve learned #jagghoomeya #song #We had a lot of fun shooting the video. http://bit.ly/2rkTzgy Thank u #haiderkhan #atulagnihotri #binnypadda #team #impromptu #jagghoomeya #hindi #song #newvideo #music #love #nature #shukryia # I hope u’ll like it #enjoykaro #.”

Iulia has earlier recreated the song in her voice and it was her soothing voice in the song which made Himesh Reshammiya sign her for a song in his album. Himesh who heard her singing a completely new version of ‘Jag ghoomeya’ earlier said in an interview, “I loved the way she had sung it and felt she was absolutely right for my song.”

Iulia has also done a cover version of Salman’s Mai Hoon Hero Tera. She earlier shared a clip of the song on her Instagram around Valentine’s Day and captioned it “Happy Valentine’s Day! My gift for u ❤ Sing it to your Valentine, share it to whom deserves to know #happy #valentines #mainhoonherotera #song #hero #love #share #athyiashetty #soorajpancholi #.”

After listening to Iulia’s version of Salman’s songs, we can say the time is not far when we will hear this Romanian beauty lending her voice to Bollywood’s leading ladies.

