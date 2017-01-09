Salman Khan’s rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur had a laugh riot on The Kapil Sharma Show. Watch video, pics

Iulia Vantur will be seen promoting her songs along with singer-composer Himesh Reshammiya on The Kapil Sharma Show. Iulia Vantur will be seen promoting her songs along with singer-composer Himesh Reshammiya on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Iulia Vantur is more than Salman Khan’s rumoured girlfriend by now. Apart from her debut onstage performance at an award show recently, she had also teamed up to sing a track in Himesh Reshammiya’s latest album titled “Aap se Mausiiqui.” She is surely on mission of proving that there is more to her than just the Salman connection. This Romanian beauty is a good singer too.

Iulia will soon be seen on various television shows to promote the album too, but from what we hear, she will first set out for The Kapil Sharma Show, which is one of Indian television’s most watched shows right now. From all the pictures and videos from the sets, she surely had a laugh riot.

While social media and paparazzi have introduced her to the Indian audience in bits and pieces, we can’t wait to see the whole package, especially after Amitabh Bachchan showered praises for Iulia.

Iulia was no less happy to get so much love from Big B. During an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, she had said, “There are a few stars from Bollywood, who we know in Romania, and Amitabh Bachchan Sir is definitely one of them. So, I am extremely honoured to share this space with him.”

We are all aware of the power the Sultan actor has in the industry. And if you are in his good books you might just climb the ladder in no time. So, it was no surprise when Iulia collaborated with Himesh.

Himesh Reshammiya who happens to be one of Salman Khan’s close buddies, happily came forward to kick start her music career in the industry.

Check out Iulia’s fun moments from Kapil Sharma’s show.

Iulia Vantur also took to Instagram to share her gratitude.

While we are happy about Iulia Vantur, we can’t help but be a little worried about Bollywood’s Bhaijaan. Is he being used again to climb the ladder of Bollywood?

