Iulia Vantur’s gives Salman Khan a special Valentine’s Day gift, a twist to his song ‘Main Hoon Hero Tera’. Watch video

Salman Khan’s song Main Hoon Hero Tera got a twist by Iulia Vantur, this Valentine’s Day. Salman Khan’s song Main Hoon Hero Tera got a twist by Iulia Vantur, this Valentine’s Day.

Iulia Vantur is completely in awe of Salman Khan, who keeps inspiring his rumoured girlfriend time and again. This Romanian beauty, who has moved to India and is trying her luck as a singer, shared a special song on her Instagram. The track is a recreated version of “Main Hoon Hero Tera” which was originally sung by the Sultan actor himself. Iulia has recorded the number reportedly under Salman’s supervision.

Iulia shared the video with the caption, “Happy Valentine’s Day! My gift for u ❤ Sing it to your Valentine, share it to whom deserves to know #happy #valentines #mainhoonherotera #song #hero #love #share #athyiashetty #soorajpancholi #.”

A few days back, Iulia also took to Instagram to share a picture where we see her flaunting a Being Human necklace. She wrote along with the picture, “The best thing to wear #everyday #love #share #care #joy #help #hope #beinghuman #tag #jeweleries #hot #trend #like #.”

See Iulia Vantur’s version of Main Hoon Hero Tera:

Also see Iulia Vantur’s another recent post:

Iulia seems to be completely soaked in love, and this song seems to be a dedication to his ‘Valentine’ Salman. Though there has been no confirmation from Salman about his current relationship status, something has remained the much-talked about question in Bollywood for years now. Most probably, Salman’s answer will be – ‘it is complicated.’

Also read | Before Valentine’s Day, Iulia Vantur reveals how Salman Khan is inspiring her to stay in love. See pic

Lately, Romanian actor-model Iulia also performed on superstar Salman Khan’s hit song “Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai” at an event. But this version of “Main Hoon Hero Tera” by Iulia is much more special. And if you want to compare the same with Salman Khan’s version of ‘Main Hoon Hero Tera’, here it is:

What a special Valentine’s Day gift by Iulia. She has surely given many, relationship goals.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd