Ittefaq: Sonakshi Sinha accepts It Happened One Night but it was no coincidence, see her look

Sonakshi Sinha took to her official Twitter handle to reveal her look in the upcoming film Ittefaq, also starring Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role. She shared a picture and then wrote, “Would you believe me if I say it wasn’t an Ittefaq? The story unfolds soon… #IttefaqOnNov3! @iamsrk @karanjohar @S1dharthM #AkshayeKhanna.”

Sonakshi Sinha says it is no coincidence. Does she mean that what happened that one night was not a coincidence? Does she mean that the murder was planned? Is there a murder? All that we know as of now is that this film is the official remake of Rajesh Khanna’s 1969 film, Ittefaq. The remake is produced jointly by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment and Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. The remake is being directed by Abhay Chopra.

Initially, just the tagline of the film, It Happened One Night and Sidharth’s look, was revealed by Shah Rukh Khan. The title poster along with Sonakshi’s look was revealed much later. With Ittefaq slated to release on November 3, the Baar Baar Dekho actor is looking forward to three interesting films – Gentleman, Aiyaary and now Ittefaq. Akshaye Khanna, who seems to be investigating the case, also had his look revealed.

Abhay Chopra has to work some sort of magic with this film because the original movie directed by Yash Chopra was a great film that did exceptionally well at the box office. So, if the director wants to get his audience hooked to film, he has to find a twist that is big enough to glue the movie goers to the seat.

What was Rajesh Khanna’s Ittefaq all about?

Dilip Roy (Rajesh Khanna) is married to Sushma, and one night after an argument he pushes his wife away. He tells her he will kill her and leaves the house. When he returns, his wife is dead and wife’s sister Renu (Bindu) frames Dilip for the murder. He is arrested, however, escapes one night and takes refuge in Rekha’s (Nanda) home. He blackmails her at gunpoint and makes sure that she doesn’t reveal his presence to the police. After some rest, when he Dilip hears a voice and tries to investigate, he finds a deadbody of a man. What happens after, and how Dilip proves his innocence forms the rest of the plot.

