Ittefaq: Sidharth Malhotra is so angry on sets, Sonakshi Sinha has gone ‘khamosh’. See pic

Ittefaq: Sonakshi Sinha recently shared a behind-the-scenes picture with Sidharth Malhotra and director Abhay Chopra. Ittefaq: Sonakshi Sinha recently shared a behind-the-scenes picture with Sidharth Malhotra and director Abhay Chopra.

Sidharth Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha have started shooting for their upcoming film Ittefaq. A remake of Yash Chopra’s 1969 movie of the same name starring Rajesh Khanna and Nanda, the film’s clap was given by none other than Shah Rukh Khan. The actors started shooting for the film in February. Sonakshi recently shared a behind-the-scenes picture with Sidharth and director Abhay Chopra. Sonakshi captioned the picture,“This angry young man @S1dharthM keeping the director and me Khamosh on set #Ittefaq!#shootshennanigans.”

It seems like Sona and Sid have already got into the skin of their individual characters. One can also see blood on Sid’s forehead, suggesting the intensity of the scene. But we have to wait for the film to find out more about Sidharth and Sonakshi’s characters.

Karan Johar and director Abhay Chopra have reportedly taken creative liberties with suspense thriller. In the original, Rajesh is framed for murdering his wife in a fit of anger. He escapes from jail only to hide in a house where another murder has taken place. According to reports, the new Ittefaq is all set to change the climax.

This angry young man @S1dharthM keeping the director and me Khamosh on set #Ittefaq! #shootshennanigans pic.twitter.com/MiFWGjGvxE — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) March 2, 2017

“Everyone has seen the original Ittefaq on television satellite DVD and the internet and they know how the whodunit ends. They can’t have the same ending in the remake. The ending is being re-written and Sonakshi Sinha’s character is no longer going to be the killer,” a source close to the project was quoted in Bollywood Hungama. Makers can also include songs in new Ittefaq, unlike the original song-less film.

Also Read: Marathi actor Sagar Shantaram dies on stage after suffering cardiac arrest

Sidharth and Sonakshi are working together for the first time. The film is jointly produced by Dharma Productions, Red Chillies Entertainment and BR Films. Sonakshi will next be seen in Noor while Sidharth will be seen in Reload with Jacqueline Fernandez.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd