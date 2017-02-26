Ittefaq remake: Shah Rukh Khan says he wanted to star in the film, but couldn’t. Here is why

Shah Rukh Khan says he wanted to star in the remake of Ittefaq, which has actors Sidharth Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha. Shah Rukh Khan says he wanted to star in the remake of Ittefaq, which has actors Sidharth Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha.

Had it not been for the ‘dates issue,’ superstar Shah Rukh Khan and, not actor Sidharth Malhotra, would have been reprising Rajesh Khanna’s role in the upcoming remake of Ittefaq.

Shah Rukh, filmmaker Karan Johar and BR Films are jointly producing the remake of the 1969 Yash Chopra-directed murder mystery. The original starred Rajesh Khanna and Nanda in lead roles, while the new version will see Sidharth and Sonakshi Sinha playing the principal characters.

Interacting with the media on the occasion of 4th National Yash Chopra Memorial Award, which was given to him, Shah Rukh revealed that he wished to act in the film. “I wanted to do the film. I really wanted to do it when I heard the script. But I was doing other films. So, I couldn’t. But the team, which is doing right now, is great,” the 51-year-old star said.

Sidharth Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha have been cast in the remake of the 1969 film Ittefaq which starred Rajesh Khanna and Nanda.

Happy to be involved with the project as a producer, Shah Rukh said that Ittefaq is among his favourite Yash Chopra movies. “I am glad I am remaking Ittefaq. I also like Yash ji’s Waqt. It is beautiful. From my own films with him, I think it would be Jab Tak Hai Jaan because that was his last movie,” SRK said.

The remake of Ittefaq went on floors just a week ago with Shah Rukh giving the mahurat clap for the movie. It is being directed by BR Chopra’s grandson Abhay. This is the first time that Sidharth and Sonakshi are sharing screen space. While the premise of the original has been retained, slight changes have been made in the script, keeping in mind the taste of today’s audience.

