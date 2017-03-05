Ittefaq is a true homage to the murder mystery genre: Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra will be seen with Sonakshi Sinha for the first time. Sidharth Malhotra will be seen with Sonakshi Sinha for the first time.

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra says his upcoming film “Ittefaq” is an adaptation of the 1969 released Rajesh Khanna and Nanda starrer movie, and not a remake.

“‘Ittefaq’ is a murder mystery just like the old one. I would say we are not remaking it. We are adapting it to look more engaging in today’s time. ‘Ittefaq’ is a true homage to the murder mystery genre,” Sidharth said at the launch of New Era cap collection on online shopping website Jabong.com on Friday.

The “Baar Baar Dekho” actor didn’t want to reveal details about the film.

“Let’s keep the mystery as it is a murder mystery. I hope people will like our effort,” said the actor, who made his debut with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year.

While 1969 released Ittefaq was directed by the late Yash Chopra and produced by the late B.R. Chopra, the adaptation is helmed by B.R. Chopra’s grandson Abhay Chopra and jointly produced by SRK’s Red Chillies Entertainment, Karan’s Dharma Productions and BR Films.

The film also features Sonakshi Sinha and Akshaye Khanna in pivotal roles.

Besides this, Sidharth will be seen in “Reload” along with Jacqueline Fernandez. The action-comedy is directed by duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK.

Since he was at an event for an online shopping platform, Sidharth spoke of purchasing things on the go.

“I miss shopping on streets and showroom as I don’t have much time for that. Now I usually do online shopping and Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar help me in selecting brands. Plus, I think it is very easy and convenient as we get loads of options there to compare to shops,” he said.

