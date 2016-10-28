It’s unfortunate: Sidharth Malhotra on Ae Dil Hai Mushkil controversy

Sidharth Malhotra says the controversy surrounding Karan Johar’s directorial venture Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was “unfortunate”. Sidharth Malhotra says the controversy surrounding Karan Johar’s directorial venture Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was “unfortunate”.

Sidharth Malhotra says the controversy surrounding Karan Johar’s directorial venture Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which features his Kapoor & Sons co-star Fawad Khan, was “unfortunate”.

“Ae Dil Hai Mushkil,” starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Fawad was caught in storm after Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) threatened to stall the release of movies with Pakistani actors.

However, after the intervention of the state government, MNS agreed to let the film release peacefully with the condition that they don’t hire any talent from across the border in future.

“It is unfortunate how our industry is getting involved in bigger national issues, which I feel films were never a part of. I feel film industry has always stood against terrorism and we do not promote it.

“The filmmaker (Johar) had made the film in different climate. It takes at least one year to complete a film and that actor (Fawad) had a release with me which people have loved and liked,” Sidharth told PTI. The 31-year-old actor, who made his Bollywood debut with

Johar’s “Student of the Year”, is happy that the movie is finally releasing as per the schedule.

“We all are really excited that the film is releasing, otherwise, it would have been very unfortunate. We are happy that it is being released in a very peaceful manner.” Sidharth says his grandfather was in army and he feels soldiers don’t give any importance to the films being released and are only concerned about the safety of the nation.

“My grandfather was in army. Soldiers are not concerned what film is coming in the theatres. They are concerned about their country and what is happening to the people. I think we are not looking at the bigger picture, this is a very small part of it.”

The Producers Guild have decided to ban Pakistani artistes but the actor believes the call taken by the guild is not a permanent solution. “We do respect what the Producers Guild have decided but that being said I don’t think this is the solution and I hope our authorities do something to resolve the issue. I hope in future things will be peaceful and happy again. We keep making good content and releasing films without offending anybody culturally or creatively.”

Sidharth has already seen “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil” and the actor can’t stop praising the cast and the filmmaker’s interpretation of unrequited love. “I have seen the film. I thoroughly enjoyed it. I think Karan’s take on one sided love has a very bitter-sweet feeling. You feel like crying but you are smiling. Ranbir has done a fabulous job. Anushka has given an exceptional performance. And even Aishwarya and Fawad are amazing.”

