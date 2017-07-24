It’s projected by media that star kids have it easier than outsiders: Bobby Deol

Poster Boys is Bobby Deol’s first film after the 2013 hit Yamla Pagla Deewana Poster Boys is Bobby Deol’s first film after the 2013 hit Yamla Pagla Deewana

After actor Saif Ali Khan blamed media for being a contributor to the prevalent nepotism in the Hindi film industry, comes another star kid Bobby Deol with a complaint against media. The actor, whose making a comeback to films with Poster Boys that is being presented by father Dharmendra, says it is a perception built by the media that it is easier for artistes from film families to get work than the ones, who don’t have star surnames.

“That’s just the way media portrays celebrity kids when they’re coming into movies. I don’t think it’s easy for anyone. You can be a kid of a star or be a normal child coming from a non filmy family but you still have to work hard. Luck plays a part in it but you’ve to think positive. That positive attitude helps you,” Bobby told reporters at the trailer launch of Poster Boys, which is the official remake of hit Marathi film Poshter Boyz.

Last week, Saif wrote an open letter expressing his views on nepotism, which has become the word ‘you shouldn’t mention’ for the Bollywood celebrities following the Karan Johar-Kangana Ranaut much-publicised difference of opinion on the issue. Saif’s letter came after he, along with Karan and Varun Dhawan, received criticism for taking digs at Kangana and poking fun at the nepotism debate. The National Award-winning actor, in his letter, said that by giving star kids much attention since their birth, the media becomes responsible for promoting nepotism.

As for Bobby, Poster Boys is first film after the 2013 hit Yamla Pagla Deewana, which also starred Dharmendra and the actor’s elder brother Sunny Deol. Poster Boys also features Sunny and Shreyas Talpade, who starred and produced the original film. When asked what made him stay away from the screen for four years, Bobby said, “I was looking for some great scripts to come my way. When I heard the script from Shreyas I was very excited. I just want to do films which I enjoy doing and the audience will too. I am also doing Yamla Pagla Deewana 3. When people watch this film I am sure I’ll get some more work.”

Poster Boys will arrive in theatres on September 8.

