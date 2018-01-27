It’s Anushka Sharma’s Pari vs John Abraham’s Parmanu on March 2

Anushka Sharma’s Pari and John Abraham’s Parmanu will hit screens on March 2. Anushka Sharma’s Pari and John Abraham’s Parmanu will hit screens on March 2.

Call it a bizarre coincidence or a numerological miracle. But the letter ‘P presides over Bollywood’s fate in 2018. After Sanjay Leela Bhansalis Padmaavat and R. Balki’s PadMan, there will be Parmanu and Pari, which are ready to hit theaters on March 2.

Prernaa Arora, who is a co-producer on both the projects, is unfazed by the impending clash.

“Ideally, I wouldn’t have liked two of my films to come together. But what to do? The troubles faced by Padmavaat have affected all of us, and we must support a film as important as Padmaavat even if it means a discomfort level for our own professional interests. So yes, two films co-produced by my banner Kriarj are coming together on the same Friday, March 2,” she said.

Prernaa says she is particularly unfazed as her two films are completely different from one another. Pari has been co-produced under the production banner of Anushka Sharma’s Clean Slate Films.

“Pari and Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran are such different films. It doesn’t matter who produced them as long as they get the audience they deserve. And I believe that both Pari and Parmanu individually have the heft to bring the audience in.”

While Pari features Anushka Sharma in a supernatural thriller, Parmanu has John Abraham recreating the events in Pokhran during the nuclear tests in 1998.

The other big releases in March include Urvashi Rautela and Karan Wahi starrer Hate Story 4 followed by Sonakshi Sinha starrer Happy Bhaag Jayegi Returns among others.

