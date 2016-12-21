It’s nice to be back home: Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is happy to be back home in Mumbai after having a busy year shooting for her American show Quantico in the US. Priyanka Chopra is happy to be back home in Mumbai after having a busy year shooting for her American show Quantico in the US.

Priyanka Chopra is happy to be back home in Mumbai after having a busy year shooting for her American show Quantico in the US. The 34-year-old star expressed her excitement on social media by sharing a picture of her pet dog Brando, who gave a grand welcome to her.

“Happy welcome.. Brando baby… happy to be home… Nothing like it,” she captioned the photo. In another post she said, “So funny how some things don’t change but yet everything becomes different… #backhome #backtowork #lovemumbai #morningmusings.”

Global icon Priyanka Chopra was quite the darling of photographers and other media personnel when she walked the red carpet at Stardust Awards 2016. The Quantico star — who is one of the most popular names in Hollywood today — doesn’t look at her stardom as something that she has achieved to avenge the tough times she had to face in her early years in America.

The actress, who in an IMDB poll beat the likes of Leonardo Di Caprio and Jennifer Aniston in popularity stakes, also expressed her pride and happiness about it recently. She said, “I am proud, excited and thankful to people who have looked for me and wanted to know about me and are curious about me. I think Indian talent deserves to be on the top 10 of the list and I am glad that I have been able to reach that position and other actors do too.

The Bajirao Mastaani star also retweeted a picture, where she can be seen posing for Indian paparazzi during a red carpet event, here.

“It’s nice to be back,” she wrote alongside the photograph.