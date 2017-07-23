It’s great that Malishka is using her medium to express her views, says Vidya Balan

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan (File photo) Bollywood actress Vidya Balan (File photo)

Supporting RJ Malishka, actor Vidya Balan said, “ I think it is great that Malishka is using her medium to express her views. That is what democracy is about. We have to learn to respect and appreciate another’s point of view, another’s freedom of expression and another’s freedom of speech.”

“Finally, the BMC and the government work for the people and it’s not the reverse because in a democracy, it is a government of the people, by the people and for the people. So, if someone is making a point, I think it should be heard whether or not you agree with it,” she added.

