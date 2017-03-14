It’s difficult for an outsider to get work: Vivaan Shah

Vivaan Shah, son of Naseeruddin Shah confessed that life in the film industry would have been difficult had he been an outisder. Vivaan Shah, son of Naseeruddin Shah confessed that life in the film industry would have been difficult had he been an outisder.

Actor Vivaan Shah says he managed to find work in Bollywood without using his family’s name, but had he been an outsider it would have been difficult for him to get the roles. Vivaan is the son of veteran actors Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah.

“I have made it on my own without using the name of my family. It would have been more difficult for me to get work if I was an outsider and the film industry would not even know anything about me,” Vivaan told PTI.

The 27-year-old actor made his debut with Vishal Bhardwaj’s 7 Khoon Maaf. After that, he featured in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Happy New Year and was last seen in Anurag Kashyap’s Bombay Velvet.

Vivaan is now looking forward to the release of his film Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laddoo Deewana.

“I have to recognise the fact that I am privileged to be a part of the industry. There are so many people who want to work here but it’s a bit difficult for them as they don’t have any connections. I am born here so people know me, people know I exist,” he says.

While Naseeruddin is known mostly for his work in art house cinema, Vivaan is treading on the commercial path. Asked if it is a conscious decision not to be a part of independent films, he says, “No, there is nothing like that. As an actor I think the film chooses you, you don’t choose the film.”

Vivaan says he takes career guidance from his parents who also criticise his work.

“Till now they have liked all my three films, but they do point out my mistakes when they see the film. They are very honest in their opinion,” he says.

Also starring Akshara Haasan and Gurmeet Choudhary, Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Shaadi Mein is directed by Manish Harishankar and produced by T P Aggarwal and Rahul Aggarwal.

The film is set to release on April 7.

