It’s better late than never: Shatrughan Sinha on Filmfare award for lifetime achievement

Popularly known by the names like Shotgun Sinha and Bihari Babu, the 70-year-old Sinha has played long inning in politics also Popularly known by the names like Shotgun Sinha and Bihari Babu, the 70-year-old Sinha has played long inning in politics also

Veteran actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha, who was presented with the lifetime achievement at the Filmfare awards, says it was great to receive the honour from his friend Amitabh Bachchan. “What more one can ask for…its better late than never,” Sinha told PTI. “The joy of the award increased manifold when it was presented to me by my friend and great actor Amitabh Bachchan in the presence of veteran director Subhas Ghai and my darling daughter Sonakshi Sinha,” Sinha said.

Starting his Bollywood career with Dev Anand’s Prem Pujari, Sinha went on to act in more than 200 Hindi movies. Some of his popular movies are Kalicharan, Vishwanath, Kala Pathar, Dostana, Naseeb and Gautam Govinda. Popularly known by the names like Shotgun Sinha and Bihari Babu, the 70-year-old Sinha has played long inning in politics also. Presently he is second term Lok Sabha member from his native place Patna Sahib.

Meanwhile, Sonakshi Sinha, daughter of actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha, says that every star child craves for some normalcy in their lives away from chaos. “Star child or celebrity kids craves for some kind of normalcy in their lives as they are always surrounded by so much chaos. I think it is very important for the parents to keep the balance,” Sonakshi said at the launch of Rajinikanth’s daughter Aishwarya’s debut book launch titled ‘Standing On An Apple Box’, here on Friday. “I’ve had a lovely childhood except for the parts when I was thrown into the limelight, unexpectedly or given more attention than I craved for,” she added.