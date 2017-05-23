It’s always easy to work with Rhea Chakroborty: Saqib Saleem

Saqib Saleem and Rhea Chakraborty are good friends. Saqib Saleem and Rhea Chakraborty are good friends.

Saqib Saleem says he shares a good chemistry with his Mere Dad Ki Maruti co-actor Rhea Chakraborty. Rhea will be seen making a special appearance in Saqib’s new film Dobaara: See Your Evil. During the movie’s casting phase, he suggested Rhea’s name for a role in the movie. Talking about working with her again, Saqib said in a statement: “It is always good to share screen space with people you know and Rhea is one of them. Though it is a special cameo in the film, she was really sweet to agree to do the part. She, in fact, agreed to do this one on just one phone call. We share a good chemistry and it is always easy to work with her.”

Dobaara: See Your Evil also stars Saqib’s sister Huma Qureshi. The film is a remake of Hollywood movie Oculus — a supernatural psychological horror film which was directed by Mike Flanagan. This is the first time Huma and Saqib will be seen together on screen. Recently the trailer of Dobaara: See Your Evil came out.

The film revolves around a mirror, which is believed to be haunted. While Huma’s character Natasha thinks that the mirror has something to do with their parents’ death, Kabir, Saqib’s character doesn’t share the same belief and the plot dwindles between the contradictory views of the two Their parents had died ten years ago.

The movie is set to be released on 2nd June. Rhea Chakraborty recently was seen in Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s Half Girlfriend. She is also awaiting the release of her film Bank Chor with Ritesh Deshmukh.

