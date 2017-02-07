It’s a wrap! Team Tubelight wraps up shoot

Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur attended the wrap-up party of Kabir Khan’s Tubelight. Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur attended the wrap-up party of Kabir Khan’s Tubelight.

Superstar Salman Khan’s much-awaited film Tubelight has finally wrapped up the shoot and director Kabir Khan made sure to share this happy news on social media.

After shooting in Leh, Manali, and Mumbai, Kabir wrote, “It’s a WRAP!! My team that makes my films happen… Karishma,Baloo,Prarthana, Prachi,Moin,Archit,Manish, Zoya, Krish,Rahul,Ram,Ali #tubelight #eid2017”

The picture, uploaded on Instagram, has people from Kabir’s team sans Salman.

On a related note, the movie will also see Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo appearance. The movie will see the two stars Shah Rukh and Salman come together after a gap of 15 years. They were last seen together in full-fledged roles in Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam that released in 2002.

According to reports, SRK will play a magician in the film, but Kabir chose to not leak out any details about the role. “I am not going to divulge much details about the role. Let the film come out. It is a cameo, which was screaming for a superstar so we went to Shah Rukh and asked to do the special role. He graciously agreed to do it,” Kabir said.

Recently the star cast of the movie along with their director Kabir Khan was spotted at the wrap-up party of the movie. Iulia Vantur, Salman Khan’s alleged love interest too joined him for the party. Others who were in attendance included Mohammed Zeeshan Ayub, Mini Mathur, Vatsal Sheth and Mahesh Manjrekar.

Tubelight is slated to release on Eid this year.