It’ll take me time to feature in films by Imtiaz Ali, Rajkumar Hirani: Sandeepa Dhar

Actress Sandeepa Dhar, who has been a part of films like Dabangg and Heropanti, says it’ll take her some time to establish herself as an artiste before she bags projects with directors such as Imtiaz Ali and Rajkumar Hirani. The 28-year-old actress says every actor wants to work with the best filmmakers, but finding the right script is a challenge.

“There are few good scripts out there and you need to prove yourself as an actor with what you do. Filmmakers like Imtiaz Ali, Rajkumar Hirani or Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who write good scripts, will not come with a film to me soon.”

“They are on my dream list. Everyone wants to work with people who make good films and I am no different. But I am too shy to approach them directly,” Sandeepa told PTI. The actress says after doing full-fledged commercial films, she got a lot of offers but nothing excited came her way.

“When you do films that are successful you are bombarded with similar roles. The challenge is to break the mould. There are offers coming in and I have the choice of doing a big film that has a bad storyline than a smaller film in which I have something to do,” she says.

Sandeepa will next be seen in Firki, alongside Neil Nitin Mukesh and Karan Singh Grover. “It’s a thriller that I will start filming from August 12 and it will be shot in UK. I am excited about it. It is the space of ‘Ocean 11’ and I am playing a different role that is real and complex.”

The actress also has a web series titled “Summer of Frost” in her kitty. The project is backed by Vikram Bhatt. “It is an intense love story set against the backdrop of 9/11. I play a girl who is suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder,” she says. Sandeepa will start shooting for the web series in September end or beginning of October, in which she features opposite actor Gautam Rode.

