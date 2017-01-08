It went overboard: Shraddha Kapoor on live-in rumours with Farhan Akhtar

Rumours of Shraddha Kapoor moving in with her Rock On 2 co-star Farhan Akhtar were at its peak recently, but the actress has slammed the reports saying gossip mongers went “overboard” this time. Rumours of Shraddha Kapoor moving in with her Rock On 2 co-star Farhan Akhtar were at its peak recently, but the actress has slammed the reports saying gossip mongers went “overboard” this time.

The 29-year-old actress, who has previously been linked to her “Aashiqui 2” co-star Aditya Roy Kapoor, said nothing from what was published was true. “I think this time it went little overboard. When you are writing something that is false and presenting it as a fact without confirming… I feel it’s extremely wrong,” Shraddha told PTI. “For just the sake of gossips, tabloids can’t take such liberties. You can’t say something has happened when nothing of this sort has happened,” she added. The “ABCD 2” actress said she was even contemplating to take some action against the false stories.

“That point I felt sad. I wish if only some people (journalists) would be bit responsible in what they write as so many people read it. So it’s not right to paint an incorrect picture,” she said. Shraddha said rather than her love affairs she would like her work to be discussed. “The link up rumours has not affected me at all but this time it did as it involved my family. If you paint a wrong picture and involve family it’s not fair,” she said.

“When you put so much hard work into films and if the focus shifts to other things like link ups and rumours it’s not correct. I would want my work to be spoken about more,” she added. Shraddha has teamed up with Aditya for her next release Ok Jaanu. The Shaad Ali-directed movie is slated to release on January 13.