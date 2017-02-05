It was intimidating to dance with Tiger Shroff: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

The dance-drama film is directed by Sabbir Khan, who has previously worked with Tiger Shroff in Heropanti and Baaghi. The dance-drama film is directed by Sabbir Khan, who has previously worked with Tiger Shroff in Heropanti and Baaghi.

He is known for his acting prowess but in the forthcoming Munna Michael, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen dancing along with his co-star Tiger Shroff, who the actor says is pure magic. The dance-drama film is directed by Sabbir Khan, who has previously worked with Tiger in Heropanti and Baaghi. When asked about his dancing experience with Tiger, Nawazuddin told PTI, “It was intimidating to dance with him.

He is like magic. He is pure madness when it comes to dancing. But that’s a good thing, everyone should have some talent which you’re best at.” Nawaz feels that Tiger is extremely hardworking when it comes to dancing which is his forte. “You can be a good actor, you can be a great dancer or a singer. When he (Tiger) dances ‘mujhe toh bukhaar chadh jaata hai’ (I get a fever). He is that good with his craft and works hard too.” Munna Michael is a romantic-musical where Tiger will play the titular role of a boy from the street who idolises pop icon, Michael Jackson.

Nawazuddin, however, did not divulge much information about his character but he mentioned that it will be a departure from the roles he has often played. “It is going to be a very different role for me. I can’t talk much about it but it’s absolutely a good break from the roles I’ve done in the past. You should see it realise,” he said. Apart from this, the 42-year-old actor will also be seen in the biopic of writer Manto, directed by Nandita Das.