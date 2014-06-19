It isn’t possible to cast ‘Superstars’ Salman, Aamir in ‘Andaz Apna Apna 2’: Santoshi

When asked about casting Salman Khan and Aamir Khan in “Andaz Apna Apna” sequel, he said: “It is not possible to repeat them in the sequel. It was a different scenario at that time but today they are big stars of the industry.”

Director Rajkumar Santoshi, who is working on the sequel of ‘Andaz Apna Apna‘, says both Salman Khan and Aamir Khan are ready to work in the second installment, and that he will repeat them if the they produce the movie.

Released in 1994 ‘Andaz Apna Apna‘ didn’t fare well at the box office. But over the years its funny one-liners, entertaining drama and melodious songs have turned it into an all-time favourite comedy.

However, he is ready to rope in Salman and Aamir if they will produce the film. “Although they both (Salman and Aamir) keep saying that they will love to do the film, so once I am ready with the script, I will discuss with them. I will be able to cast them in the sequel if they both will produce the film as it would not be possible to sign the two big stars to do the film,” he said.

“They want the script should be good and full of comedy so the ball is in my court now and I have to get the script ready for them,” he added while speaking at the first-look launch of “Chaarfutiya Chhokare”.

However, he is working on the script with Salman-Aamir as well as young actors in mind. “I am working on the script considering the two point of views. I am working on the characters keeping the age factor of Salman and Aamir and also youngsters. Let’s see what comes as the end product,” Santoshi said.

