It’s exaggerated that film industry is divided: Mahesh Bhatt

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, who is outspoken about his views on the country’s socio-political issues, says the view that the movie industry in India is “divided”, is exaggerated. “I think it’s an exaggerated view that film industry is divided. Take Anupam Kher as an example. He is our guy, but his political ideologies are completely different from me. But our bond is as it was and will remain as it is,” the veteran filmmaker said at News18 India Chaupal here on Friday.

Bhatt’s next production is Srijit Mukherji-directed Begum Jaan, in which actress Vidya Balan essays the madam of a brothel. The film’s trailer gives a hint at the boldness Vidya has shown for the role as she mouths expletives uninhibitedly. At a time when the censor board uses its scissors very often to snip out scenes, Bhatt says they were sure that if any problems arise, they will go to court.

“But we were surprised with the pathbreaking decision of the censor board. Our film was passed without any cuts. ‘Begum Jaan’ is trying to set a moral compass, and that’s why it is different from others,” he pointed out. Bhatt, who believes storytellers address the moral and ethical problems of the society through their work, also spoke of controversies surrounding films.

“It is a fact that with controversies, you get a lot of media attention and media space but it is not necessary that it converts into tickets. But if the situation is of law and order, that can turn into a loss. It’s bad business. Yes, controversies are engineered, but again, it’s not necessary that they convert into tickets and financial gain. It’s an attention economy. Everyone wants attention at minimum purchase,” he said.

