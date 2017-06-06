Ishaan Khatter-starrer Majid Majidi’s Beyond The Clouds to be trilingual with a twist

Beyond The Clouds will now be made into a trilingual as an organic part of the script narrative. Beyond The Clouds will now be made into a trilingual as an organic part of the script narrative.

Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi’s India-set film Beyond The Clouds will now be made into a trilingual as an organic part of the script narrative. Featuring actor Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khatter and Malavika Mohanan in lead roles Majid Majidi has decided to make three languages — Hindi, Tamil and English as a part of the script, read a statement.

The film will see a beautiful amalgamation of three languages instead of it being shot and dubbed separately. Each language will form a major part of the film and will be used in the scenes and setups that befit those languages. It will not be just a couple of dialogues here and there but in fact proper narratives headlined by the respective languages. Produced by Zee Studios and Eyecandy Films, “Beyond The Clouds” is centred around a brother-sister relationship.

“Majidi is known the world over for his true to life style of film-making laying major emphasis on retaining the authenticity of the setting and characters. Given that the film and the three languages are thematically interwoven, he has included casts from specific states and towns. He wanted them to speak in their own language in its most natural form and accent,” said a spokesperson on behalf of the film’s co-producers. Majidi is an Oscar winner, who will mark his Indian debut with “Beyond The Clouds”. He is known for masterpieces like “Children of Heaven”, “The Color of Paradise” and “Baran”.

