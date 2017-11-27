Ishaan Khatter won his first Best Actor award already, Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt are in awe

Ishaan Khatter is winning Best Actor award even before his film opens to the public. Ishaan Khatter is winning Best Actor award even before his film opens to the public.

Ishaan Khatter is set to star in Karan Johar’s Dhadak opposite Janhvi Kapoor. But this isn’t his first film. Ishaan, Shahid Kapoor’s younger brother, has already made a mark in his acting debut with acclaimed director Majid Majidi’s Beyond the Clouds. The actor is winning laurels for his performance even before the film releases. In his latest tweet, Karan has shared the news and written, “Huge congratulations to ISHAAN on his very first Best Actor award! #BoğaziciFilmFestivali ….so proud of you!!! And many more to come…..”

Ishaan has a film lineage and hence has huge standards to live upto. Even Alia Bhatt retweeted Karan’s post and wrote, “Wow this is huge! Yayyyyy 🙌💪”

Dhadak happens to be Janhvi Kapoor’s debut film. Presently, its makers are putting together the project with the first schedule rolling in December. The first batch of posters was released recently and fans went gaga over Ishaan and Janhvi’s unmatched chemistry.

Huge congratulations to ISHAAN on his very first Best Actor award! #BoğaziciFilmFestivali ….so proud of you!!! And many more to come….. pic.twitter.com/L45JbsMIDu — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 27, 2017

Wow this is huge! Yayyyyy 🙌💪 http://t.co/567W5LAWvJ — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) November 27, 2017

While Janhvi is actor Sridevi’s elder daughter, Ishaan is Shahid Kapoor’s half-brother. Producer Karan Johar had also faced a lot of flax for promoting star kids like Ishaan and Janhvi in his upcoming venture, in lieu of his recent debacle with ‘nepotism’. Talking about the two, director Shashank Khaitan says, “They (star kids) do not come with burden, they are far more relaxed and chilled out. For me, even when I was working with Varun and Alia (in Badrinath Ki Dulhania), I was working with two new actors and they never treated me as someone from outside the film industry.”

Dhadak, a co-production between Zee Studios and Dharma Productions, is set to release on July 6 next year.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd