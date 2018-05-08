Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal engagement party: Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar and others shower blessings on the couple

Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani recently got engaged to Anand Piramal, son of businessman Ajay Piramal. Like any other Ambani bash, the engagement party also witnessed the coming together of business tycoons, politicians, cricketers and Bollywood celebrities. Isha will get married to longtime friend Anand later in December.
Those who were in attendance from the film fraternity included Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji and Karan Johar. K Jo first attended Sonam Kapoor’s mehendi ceremony which also happened on Monday evening and was later spotted at the party of the Ambanis. There, the filmmaker posed with the younger Ambanis Isha and Akash Ambani and shared the click on his Instagram account. Along with the photo, he wrote, “Twin love!!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️ @aambani1 @_iiishmagish.” Sanju actor Ranbir arrived at the party with friend and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji.
See photos of Shah Rukh, Aamir, Ranbir, Karan and Ayan Mukerji at Mukesh SAmbani’s daughter Isha Ambani’s engagement
(All photos: Varinder Chawla)
Several videos from the engagement ceremony on social media also saw the mother-daughter duo Nita and Isha dancing together. Isha, the twin sister of Akash Ambani, is on the Boards of Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail. Her fiance Anand is a Harvard Business School graduate and is currently serving as the executive director of Parimal Enterprises. Anand proposed to Isha over the weekend at a temple in Mahabaleshwar.
In March this year, Bollywood celebrities like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan and John Abraham among others came together to congratulate Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s son Akash Ambani on his engagement to Shloka Mehta, who is the daughter of diamond magnate Russell Mehta. Akash and Shloka too are expected to tie the knot later this year.
