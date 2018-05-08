Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal engagement party: Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar and others shower blessings on the couple

Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani’s engagement was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar. Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani’s engagement was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar.

Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani recently got engaged to Anand Piramal, son of businessman Ajay Piramal. Like any other Ambani bash, the engagement party also witnessed the coming together of business tycoons, politicians, cricketers and Bollywood celebrities. Isha will get married to longtime friend Anand later in December.

Those who were in attendance from the film fraternity included Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji and Karan Johar. K Jo first attended Sonam Kapoor’s mehendi ceremony which also happened on Monday evening and was later spotted at the party of the Ambanis. There, the filmmaker posed with the younger Ambanis Isha and Akash Ambani and shared the click on his Instagram account. Along with the photo, he wrote, “Twin love!!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️ @aambani1 @_iiishmagish.” Sanju actor Ranbir arrived at the party with friend and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji.

Also read | Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani gets engaged to Anand Piramal of Piramal group

See photos of Shah Rukh, Aamir, Ranbir, Karan and Ayan Mukerji at Mukesh SAmbani’s daughter Isha Ambani’s engagement

Nita Ambani greeted everyone with folded hands at her daughter Isha Ambani’s engagement. Nita Ambani greeted everyone with folded hands at her daughter Isha Ambani’s engagement.

Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji clicked at Isha Ambani’s engagement in Mumbai. Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji clicked at Isha Ambani’s engagement in Mumbai.

Karan Johar attended Mukesh Ambani’s daugghter’s engagement on Monday evening. Karan Johar attended Mukesh Ambani’s daugghter’s engagement on Monday evening.

Shah Rukh Khan was clicked leaving Isha Ambani’s engagement venue. Shah Rukh Khan was clicked leaving Isha Ambani’s engagement venue.

Shah Rukh Khan waved at the photographers as he left from the party of Ambanis. Shah Rukh Khan waved at the photographers as he left from the party of Ambanis.

Aamir Khan also came to wish Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani on her engagement. Aamir Khan also came to wish Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani on her engagement.

(All photos: Varinder Chawla)

Several videos from the engagement ceremony on social media also saw the mother-daughter duo Nita and Isha dancing together. Isha, the twin sister of Akash Ambani, is on the Boards of Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail. Her fiance Anand is a Harvard Business School graduate and is currently serving as the executive director of Parimal Enterprises. Anand proposed to Isha over the weekend at a temple in Mahabaleshwar.

Also read | Stars queue up to celebrate Isha Ambani’s engagement to Anand Piramal

In March this year, Bollywood celebrities like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan and John Abraham among others came together to congratulate Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s son Akash Ambani on his engagement to Shloka Mehta, who is the daughter of diamond magnate Russell Mehta. Akash and Shloka too are expected to tie the knot later this year.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd