Is Raabta a copy of Magadheera? This is what makers of Sushant Singh Rajput film say

The fans on social media were quick to identify some uncanny similarities between Raabta trailer and 2009 Telugu film Magadheera. Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon-starrer revolves around reincarnation and viewer gets to see Sushant and Kriti donning looks from two different eras.

Makers of Magadheera recently approached a Hyderabad court, seeking an injunction against Raabta’s release. Magadheera producer Allu Arvind in a statement claimed that Raabta is violating the copyrights of the original film. Here’s what Allu said in his statement, “This is to inform to the large public that we, Geetha Arts the original makers of ‘Magadheeraa’ felt through various sources including the trailer and publicity material that the Hindi film ‘Raabta’ is being remade violating the copyrights.”

Now, the Raabta makers in a statement have denied all the claims by Magadheeraa producer. They also said that they are yet to receive the relevant suit papers and hence cannot give a specific comment on the subject matter of the suit at this moment.

Here’s what Raabta makers said in their statement, “It has come to our attention through some media reports that M/s. Geeta Arts has initiated a court proceeding in Hyderabad, against the release of our film “Raabta” claiming that the film is a copy of the Telugu film “Magadheera”. We are yet to receive the relevant suit papers and therefore cannot give a specific comment on the subject matter at this moment. We would like to, however, categorically reject even the remotest of suggestions that our film is a copy of Magadheera. We find it extremely unsavoury and disrespectful when people from the industry belittle someone’s hard work by using words like “copies”, “plagiarized” nonchalantly and jump to conclusions merely on the basis of a mere 2 minute 14 second trailer, without verifying the facts or waiting for the film to release for the public to give its verdict.”

Here’s the complete statement:

Official Statement on behalf of the producers of #Raabta, Dinesh Vijan and Bhushan Kumar pic.twitter.com/ueU87TUIuv — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 25, 2017

“The Hyderabad civil court issued a notice to ‘Raabta’ producers and posted the matter for June 1 to decide whether ‘Raabta’ should be permitted to release,” Allu told IANS. Directed by SS Rajamouli, Magadheera stars Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal.

