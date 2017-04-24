Is Priyanka Chopra set to play Kalpana Chawla in a biopic?

Priyanka Chopra is rumoured to have signed Pink director Aniruddha Chowdhary’s next. Priyanka Chopra is rumoured to have signed Pink director Aniruddha Chowdhary’s next.

Priyanka Chopra has just landed in Mumbai, and the world has already started to talk about the Bollywood projects she might be looking at. One of the most anticipated projects that PeeCee is likely to sign is Kalpana Chawla’s biopic. Mid-Day quotes a source that says Priyanka’s team has locked the script. So, does that mean she has said yes to the project? Well, nothing has been announced as of yet.

Meanwhile, the tabloid has revealed some details about the film. The biopic would be directed by Priya Mishra who has been working on the project for seven years now. Last year, Viacom 18 had announced a biopic on an astronaut but nothing about the film was revealed. However, reports suggest that this film would be produced by a new production company called Getaway.

Sources also claim that the actor has already signed Pink director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhary’s untitled suspense thriller film. Indianexpress.com cannot independently verify the information.

On the work front, Priyanka has wrapped up the second season of her American series, Quantico. The actor has taken a short break from her busy schedule and would head back to Los Angeles for promotions of her Hollywood debut Baywatch in which she would be sharing the screen space with actors Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron.

Last time when she was in town, Priyanka promoted the Punjabi film, Sarvann, which her production house had made. Her Marathi production, Ventilator, also won awards at National Film Awards. And now, the production house is working on a Sikkimese film, Pahuna.

