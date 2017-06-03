Is Katrina Kaif’s midnight gym session anything to do with her IIFA performance? See photo

Katrina Kaif shared a new picture on Instagram. Katrina Kaif shared a new picture on Instagram.

Katrina Kaif has a lot of things going for her including some top Bollywood projects and a performance at IIFA (Indian International Film Awards) this year. The actor’s upcoming film Jagga Jasoos co-starring Ranbir Kapoor is all set to release on July 14. Film’s first song “Ullu Ka Pattha” released yesterday and going by the visuals, Katrina is looking like a dream. No matter how much the actor is busy with her projects, she took out some time to hit a gym. The actor shared a picture on her Instagram with celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala. Katrina looks stunning in the picture. But we wonder if this late night training session is for any of her film or IIFA performance. Katrina shared the picture with the caption, “Late night training session . .. loveuyas @yasminkarachiwala . If I’m in gym she’s in gym . #okgoodnight.”

Katrina, meanwhile, spoke to the media ahead of her dance performance at IIFA weekend that will be held in New York from July 13-15. Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt were also present at the event and the evening couldn’t be more fun. The actor whose birthday falls on July 16 might celebrate the day in New York. The actor said during the event, “Well, New York is one of my favourite cities. It is so magical. I am really excited to perform there and eat some good food. Performing in front of so many global fans is very exciting.”

The actor also said that it’s always fun to be working with Salman. “The best part of being with Salman is having a fun time. He always entertains people around him… You never get bored,”Katrina said during the event.

