Is Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband Sunjay Kapur getting married to Priya Sachdev? Here’s all you need to know

We have been listening to rumours that Karisma Kapoor has moved on and is seeing Mumbai-based businessman Sandeep Toshniwal but now, we get to hear that her ex-husband Sunjay Kapur has taken a step forward and is prepping up to get married for the third time this April. A report of Bollywoodlife.com quoted a source close to the couple saying, “Sunjay and his family do not want to talk about any kind of marriage. For them, this divorce (with Karisma) war has not been easy.” Now, if you are guessing who is he getting married to then it is no one else but Priya Sachdev, ex-wife of New York-based business tycoon Vikram Chatwal. Priya and Sunjay have been rumoured to be dating since 2013 and now, after Sunjay’s divorce to Karisma, the couple is taking their relationship to the next level.

While Sunjay and Karisma’s ugly divorce battle remained talk of the town for many years, Priya Sachdev’s last marriage also ended acrimoniously. The socialite and fashion designer was married to Vikram Chatwal, the founder of Dream Hotel Group, and they have been divorced for more than a decade now.

Check out Sunjay Kapur and Priya Sachdev’s pictures:

Karisma and Sunjay got married in 2003. The couple filed a mutual divorce after ten years of their relationship in 2010, which finally got approved by the family court in Bandra granted on July 2016. The couple has two children — Samiera, 11, and Kiaan Raj, 6, who live with their mother. According to the court’s decision, Sunjay has bought bonds worth Rs 14 crore for the children, which fetches a monthly interest of approximately 10 lakh.

