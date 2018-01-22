Exclusive: Is director Karan Malhotra branching out of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions?

According to sources, Agneepath director Karan Malhotra is consciously planning to work with other studios. According to sources, Agneepath director Karan Malhotra is consciously planning to work with other studios.

Karan Malhotra made a successful directorial debut with Dharma production’s Agneepath starring Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra and Rishi Kapoor. His last film Brothers which was an official remake of Hollywood film Warrior, however, couldn’t get the love of audience at the theatres. Karan has been part of the Dharma Productions ever since Karan Johar’s My Name is Khan where he worked as an associate director. So his association with KJo and Dharma has been a long one. But, if industry sources are to be believed then Karan is planning on branching out of Dharma Productions.

A source told Indianexpress.com, “Karan (Malhotra) is currently in the process of writing for his next project. His last venture was two years back and he has been toying with a few ideas and now he is working on two of them. But it’s not necessary that all his films will be made under Dharma Productions. Also there is no tiff or anything, it is just that Karan is open to exploring and working with other studios. So, once he finishes scripting he will take it to his desired studios to get the ball rolling.”

Post Brothers, Karan was to begin work on Dharma’s dream project Shuddhi, the film which was announced with a lot of pomp. It was rumoured to be based on Amish Tripathi’s bestseller ‘Immortals of Meluha’. But as many actors dropped out of the project and the constant delay led to the project getting shelved.

When Indianexpress.com contacted Karan Malhotra for his comment he chose not to respond.

