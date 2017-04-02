Is Delhi Belly 2 on the cards with Irrfan Khan and Kriti Kulhari? Here’s what the new film is about

Irrfan Khan to work with Delhi Belly director Abhinay Deo for Raita. Irrfan Khan to work with Delhi Belly director Abhinay Deo for Raita.

Filmmaker Abhinay Deo, whose last outing as a director was Force 2, will now direct a quirky comedy called Raita. The film is said to be on similar lines to Delhi Belly, which has made us curious if Abhinay is bringing back the magic of that hit movie, but with a twist. Raita will have the unusual pairing of Irrfan Khan and Kirti Kulhari, reminding us of Delhi Belly which also had a rare casting of Imran Khan, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Vir Das, Poorna Jagannathan and Shenaz Treasurywala.

Taran adarsh took to Twitter to announce Abhinay’s next project, “After #DelhiBelly, Abhinay Deo to direct quirky comedy #Raita. Stars Irrfan and Kirti Kulhari. Produced by TSeries and RDP Motion Pictures.” On the work front, Irrfan Khan is prepping up for his next film, Hindi Medium, which stars Pakistani actor Saba Qamar. Apart from that, Irrfan is said to be working on a project with filmmaker Tanuja Chandra as well.

If reports are to be believed, Irrfan has already began shooting for Tanuja’s film in Bikaner. In this one, he would be seen paired up with Malayalam actor Parvathy, who will be making her debut in Bollywood. The film is about an unlikely couple falling in love with each other during a road trip.

While Irrfan has his hands full, Kriti Kulhari too is working on the much-awaited project, Indu Sarkar, helmed by Madhur Bhandarkar. The film is based on the Emergency period declared during the rule of Indira Gandhi. Kriti received much critical acclaim for her character in Pink. On the other hand, Irrfan has always got his wittiness on the front in films, which makes Abhinay’s Raita a much-awaited project.

