Is Deepika Padukone the one who tennis legend Novak Djokovic wants to date?

Natasa Bekvalac, Novak Djokovic’s alleged ex-girlfriend has reportedly said that the sportsman would be far more happy to date the B-town beauty Deepika Padukone, as reported by Daily Mail. Well, Deepika is allegedly in a romantic relationship with Padmavati actor Ranveer Singh, otherwise, why not?

Bekvalac was involved with Novak in between 2011 and 2014 that too, when he was still dating Jelena Ristic who is now his wife. While Natasa has denied any rumours of her link-up with Novak, Novak got married to Jelena in 2014. The Serbian pop star Natasa Bekvalac’s quote has definitely taken both Deepika and Novak’s fans by the storm especially because the two were even spotted together back in 2016.

The two were clicked leaving a high-end bar, The Nice Guy in Los Angeles together. While Novak went on to claim that Deepika is his wife’s friend, we were not able to spot Jelena in the pictures anywhere. This is the same time when Deepika was in LA to shoot for the Vin Diesel starrer Hollywood film xXx: Return Of Xander Cage. However, Deepika was spotted spending time with Jelena at the Wimbledon finals in July 2015.

Deepika Padukone kisses Novak Djokovic of the UAE Royals during the International Premier Tennis League pic.twitter.com/DoLyZZLCOO — NovakDjokovicFanClub (@NovakFanClub) December 8, 2014

[PIC] Deepika talking to Jelena Djokovic at Wimbledon today😊 Her dad and sister can also been seen. (Tfs @vanedit) pic.twitter.com/J9qI1eMWHm — Deepika Padukone FC (@DeepikaPFC) July 10, 2015

Deepika terlihat bersama Novak Djokovic tadi malam di LA, Crazens 😉😉😉😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/lXva791s6N — Deepika Indonesia FC (@DPFCrazenesia) March 10, 2016

Deepika has even played exhibition tennis doubles match with Novak in the 2014’s International Premier Tennis League tournament. Even Aamir Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Akshay Kumar and Roger Federer were present at the event. Riteish was the one to share the picture with the caption, “Picture of the evening – @iptl #FrameTohBantaHai.” While a picture of Deepika kissing Novak on the cheek after the match also made the rounds on social media.

Well, we don’t know what’s cooking, but Natasa’s statement has come after a really long time from the whole incident. Wondering how Jelena and Ranveer will react to this.

