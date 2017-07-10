Latest News

Is Deepika Padukone the one who tennis legend Novak Djokovic wants to date?

Novak Djokovic's ex girlfriend Natasa Bekvalac claims that he would be much happier dating Bollywood's leading lady Deepika Padukone and the pictures of Novak and Deepika from 2016 have been breaking the internet ever since. The two were captured during Deepika's LA trip for xXx and when they played a match in the 2014's International Premier Tennis League tournament.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 10, 2017 6:17 pm
deepika padukone, novak djokovic, deepika novak djokovic, deepika padukone novak pictures Deepika Padukone is the one Novak Djokovic wants to date, says ex-girlfriend Natasa Bekvalac.
Related News

Natasa Bekvalac, Novak Djokovic’s alleged ex-girlfriend has reportedly said that the sportsman would be far more happy to date the B-town beauty Deepika Padukone, as reported by Daily Mail. Well, Deepika is allegedly in a romantic relationship with Padmavati actor Ranveer Singh, otherwise, why not?

Bekvalac was involved with Novak in between 2011 and 2014 that too, when he was still dating Jelena Ristic who is now his wife. While Natasa has denied any rumours of her link-up with Novak, Novak got married to Jelena in 2014. The Serbian pop star Natasa Bekvalac’s quote has definitely taken both Deepika and Novak’s fans by the storm especially because the two were even spotted together back in 2016.

The two were clicked leaving a high-end bar, The Nice Guy in Los Angeles together. While Novak went on to claim that Deepika is his wife’s friend, we were not able to spot Jelena in the pictures anywhere. This is the same time when Deepika was in LA to shoot for the Vin Diesel starrer Hollywood film xXx: Return Of Xander Cage. However, Deepika was spotted spending time with Jelena at the Wimbledon finals in July 2015.

Deepika has even played exhibition tennis doubles match with Novak in the 2014’s International Premier Tennis League tournament. Even Aamir Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Akshay Kumar and Roger Federer were present at the event. Riteish was the one to share the picture with the caption, “Picture of the evening – @iptl #FrameTohBantaHai.” While a picture of Deepika kissing Novak on the cheek after the match also made the rounds on social media.

Well, we don’t know what’s cooking, but Natasa’s statement has come after a really long time from the whole incident. Wondering how Jelena and Ranveer will react to this.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jul 10: Latest News