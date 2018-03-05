Irrfan posts cryptic tweet about ‘rare disease’

Irrfan Khan reveals that he is suffering from a rare disease. Irrfan Khan reveals that he is suffering from a rare disease.

Actor Irrfan Khan says he is suffering from a rare disease and is fighting for choices. Last month, filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj had announced that he was pushing back his film, starring Deepika Padukone and Irrfan.

“I am pushing back the film by a few months as both of my lead actors are down with different health problems. Irrfan is down with jaundice,” the filmmaker had said. Now, Irrfan has shared that he has a rare disease and has requested people not to speculate.

“Sometimes you wake up with a jolt with life-shaking you up. The last 15 days, my life has been a suspense story. Little had I known that my search for rare stories would make me find a rare disease,” Irrfan tweeted on Monday.

“I have never given up and have always fought for my choices and always will. My family and friends are with me and we are working it out the best way possible. In trying times, please don’t speculate as I will myself share with you my story within a week – 10 days, when further investigations come with a conclusive diagnosis. Till then, wish the best for me,” he added.

On the work front, Irrfan Khan was last seen in rom-com Qarib Qarib Singlle alongside popular South Indian actress Parvathy. The film had garned rave reviews from both the audience and the critics. The actor is currently prepping u for his next release ititled Blackmail which is a black comedy helmed by Abhinay Deol. The film which also stars Kirti Kulhari and Divya Dutta in pivotal roles is due for a release on April 6, 2018.

