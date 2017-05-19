Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium made tax-free in Maharashtra

Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar-starrer Hindi Mediumn has been declared tax-free in Maharastra. Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar-starrer Hindi Mediumn has been declared tax-free in Maharastra.

Irrfan Khan starrer Hindi Medium has been declared tax-free by the government of Maharastra, the film’s producer said on Thursday.

“I would like to thank Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for announcing our film Hindi Medium as tax-free in the state. The film has already got a tax exemption in Gujarat. We are very glad to share the news,” producer Bhushan Bhushan told media here during a special screening of the film.

Actor Irrfan Khan, who was also present at the screening, said: “This is a great step, more people will watch the movie as it is tax-free now. The film addresses a social issue and it is a family entertainer. So it needs to reach a wider audience. I hope the film gets tax exemption in other states as well.”

Hindi Medium works around the plot of moving from rags to riches. Saba Qamar, who is playing Imran Khan’s (Raj) wife ( Meeta) is determined to place her young child in the likes of the elite class. And, she believes that moving to Vasant Vihar area in Delhi will let her attain that.

Like all other Saket Chaudhary movies, the setting of Delhi is what pulls his movie ahead. His power on the lingo and culture of Delhi is apparent The main point that Chaudhary wishes to highlight is the class struggle and how the poorer section of the society is always trying to break from it,

The screening was attended by celebrities like Imtiaz Ali, Sushant Singh Rajput, Swara Bhaskar, Sonal Chawla, Deepak Dobriyal among others.

Hindi Medium has hit the theaters today. The movie is receiving relatively positive reviews.

