Irrfan Khan: Working with Deepika Padukone was a self discovery for me

Irrfan Khan is swooning over the acting skills of Deepika Padukone. Irrfan Khan is swooning over the acting skills of Deepika Padukone.

Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan’s light and breezy chemistry in Piku had enthralled the audience earlier and Deepika’s obedient daughter’s character alongside Amitabh Bachchan made her win not only applauds but also awards. But it’s not only us who are swooning over her acting skills; even Irrfan is a big fan of her work and is all praises for her.

Irrfan, who was in the national capital to promote his upcoming film Hindi Medium, says working with Deepika was a self-discovery for him and as an actor she is beautiful. Adding more to it, the Inferno actor said that it was a beautiful experience and he would love to work with her again. Talking exclusively to ANI, the Jazbaa actor confirmed their comeback for Vishal Bhardwaj’s next, and said “Yes, we might be seen together as I have been waiting for this day since I finished shooting for ‘Piku.’”

Lauding Deepika, he also said, “Deepika is a sincere professional, who doesn’t want to limit herself to similar roles and one kind of cinema.” The duo was last seen in Piku where we saw Irrfan assisting Deepika’s character in the film to take her father to his hometown Kolkata. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film also starred Amitabh Bachchan.

On a related note, Irrfan will be next seen in Hindi Medium alongside Pakistani actress Saba Qamar, which is slated to release on May 19.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now